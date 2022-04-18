37,459 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

LQD traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.74. 220,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,753,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.27 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

