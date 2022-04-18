3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

