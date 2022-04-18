$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $40.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.95 million and the highest is $42.80 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $179.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $186.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $221.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 232,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. City State Bank acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

