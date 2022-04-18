$407.60 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to announce $407.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. ePlus posted sales of $352.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. 125,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,639. ePlus has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ePlus by 6.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

