4,185 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 323,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

