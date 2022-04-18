45,735 Shares in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth $821,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

ICF International Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.