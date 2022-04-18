46,553 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

VPU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,667. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $167.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

