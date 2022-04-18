47,569 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 445,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,967. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.