$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $468.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.97. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.