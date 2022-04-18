525,416 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 525,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,362,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

