560 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 342,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Shares of ANSS opened at $282.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.25 and a 200-day moving average of $351.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

