76,985 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of Skyline Champion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 194.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 153,293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

