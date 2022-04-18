77,800 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE JNJ traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $178.17. 79,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.