77,800 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $178.17. 79,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

