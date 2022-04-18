793 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.19. 61,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,150. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

