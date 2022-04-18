$83.79 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will report $83.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. DZS posted sales of $81.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $395.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,467. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $335.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

