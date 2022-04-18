A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 240,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 253,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile (CVE:AIS)

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializing specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

