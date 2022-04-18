a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.
AKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
AKA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.96. 362,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.23.
In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.