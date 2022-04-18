a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

AKA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.96. 362,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

