a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,600 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

AKA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.96. 362,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,670. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

