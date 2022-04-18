a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,600 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
AKA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.96. 362,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,670. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.