a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.86

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 8833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.