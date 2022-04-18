a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.86

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 8833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last three months.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
