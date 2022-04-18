Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 294 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $7.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 965,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

