Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 102 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.37. 16,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,037. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

