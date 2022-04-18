Abbrea Capital LLC Has $527,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 244,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,290. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.83 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

