Abbrea Capital LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 123.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 95,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

