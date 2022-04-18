Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 940 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

USB traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 367,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,626. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

