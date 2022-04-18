Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

ABST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ABST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,970. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -92.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

