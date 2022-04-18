Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

