Acoin (ACOIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,276.42

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Acoin has a market cap of $7,276.42 and $5.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Acoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.