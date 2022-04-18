adbank Price Hits $0.0007 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $640,978.82 and $73,322.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,329,034 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

