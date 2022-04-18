Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

