Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.53. 16,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

