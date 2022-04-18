Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,335 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.50 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.95.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.