Advisor OS LLC Purchases 127 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.96. 29,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,322. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

