Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 254,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,572. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

