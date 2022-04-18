Advisory Alpha LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.50. 538,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,421,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.28. The company has a market cap of $575.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.18.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

