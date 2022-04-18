Advisory Alpha LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 194,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,033. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

