Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $368,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 216,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.66. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $171.51 and a 12 month high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.