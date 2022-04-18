Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.94. The stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,719. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

