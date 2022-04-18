Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,357,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

NYSE SO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

