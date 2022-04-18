Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 30,982 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,982 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. 112,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,774. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.