Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,726. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of -217.24 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

