Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Update

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 574,800 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 696,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ALF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Alfi has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alfi during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alfi by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alfi during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

