Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $26.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,348,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.