Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of -4.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

