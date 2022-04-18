Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 112,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,002,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.