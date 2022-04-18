Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $156.66

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.66, but opened at $160.75. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $160.39, with a volume of 2,568 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

