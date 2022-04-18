Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $3,384.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,382.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $18.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,553.53. 1,032,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,944. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,690.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,789.75.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,067,273. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

