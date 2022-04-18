Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AEI stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Alset EHome International has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,649,299 shares in the company, valued at $15,824,649.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,324,002 shares of company stock worth $3,359,381. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alset EHome International by 301.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.