Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.66

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.66 and last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 1091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -437.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $148,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,642,084 shares of the software’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

