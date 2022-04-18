Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in March

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $4.30 on Monday. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alvopetro Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

