Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,127.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,034.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3,251.73. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.